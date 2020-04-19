Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish and The Office cast throw a prom to remember

Some Good News/YouTube

The next episode of Some Good News is here! John Krasinski has been touting a virtual prom for high schoolers holed up at home, and on Sunday, he delivered. Balloons, streamers, full-on DJ set and, yes, the Jonas Brothers in tow, Krasinski put on a show to rival every teen movie. (Jump to 12:33.)

The YouTube show, created to shine a light on all the ways people are helping and entertaining each other in this time of lockdown, has a reputation for the spectacular, from celebrity cameos to grand gestures for those deserving.

This week on episode 4, Krasinski went above and beyond -- to space. Astronauts on the International Space Station flashed a floating SGN banner with a background no Zoom conference could ever top: the colossal curve of the Earth, shrouded in cloud.

As for celebrity cameos, Brad Pitt replaced Robert De Niro as SGN's weather reporter. Yes, you read that right. (Jump to 6:55.)

Krasinski then proceeded to throw the biggest names together in organizing a virtual prom for the class of 2020. He consulted ex-The Office costar Rainn Wilson, Chance the Rapper and the Jonas Brothers, who performed Sucker via Zoom for those dressed up in their bedrooms.

And then the capper: Billie Eilish and her brother and songwriting partner Finneas O'Connell dropped by to perform Bad Guy. Class of 2020, hope you enjoyed virtual prom.