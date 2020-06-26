Jon Stewart's Irresistible skipped the theater, now you can stream it at home

Focus Features

Remember movie theaters? Me neither, mostly. When all the amphitheater-style COVID-incubators shut down this spring, Hollywood made some hard calls and started releasing movies on streaming services instead of waiting for a theatrical release. Jon Stewart's political comedy Irresistible has just gotten the same direct-to-digital treatment.

On paper, Irresistible sounds awesome. Jon Stewart, everyone's favorite make-believe news anchor, directed this story about a jaded campaign manager (Steve Carell) who helps a politically inexperienced former military candidate (Chris Cooper) run against a Republican mayor (Brent Sexton) in a firmly red small town. This should be right in Jon Stewart's wheelhouse, but early reviews have not been especially flattering.

Even so, it might be a fun diversion from real politics. But before you get out your credit card, be forewarned that it's $20 to rent everywhere. That's a little pricey, so you might want to wait for the price to come down. Still eager to give it as go? Here are all the ways you can stream the movie right now:

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.