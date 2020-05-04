John Krasinski holds perfect virtual graduation featuring Oprah Winfrey

Some Good News/YouTube

After smashing it out of the park with a virtual prom, the latest episode of Some Good News focuses on another big day for school students stuck at home: graduation. Host John Krasinski brought in a whirlwind of some of the biggest names in Hollywood to help celebrate those tossing up their square caps, from Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, to Oprah Winfrey.

Reynolds popped up this week on weather duty (skip to 5:45), reporting in great detail, "It looks pretty good."

In one of the best new segments, Samuel L. Jackson came in to shout compliments at people in the street (skip to 4:07).

Speaking with Amanda Gorman, the first youth poet laureate in the US, Krasinski brought in special guest Winfrey (skip to 13:38) to give sage advice and celebrate Gorman graduating Harvard. Krasinski's advice? "Achieve something some day, that would be great."

Activist Malala Yousafzai was also among the guests (skip to 12:38) to surprise graduates speaking with Krasinski over Zoom, along with Jon Stewart (skip to 14:08) and Steven Spielberg (skip to 14:20).

The graduation celebrations didn't end there, with Tom Hanks recording a message for the graduates of Wright State in Dayton, aka "the chosen ones."