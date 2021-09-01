Joe Rogan says he tested positive for COVID-19, took unproven ivermectin

Joe Rogan said in an Instagram video on Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and threw "all kinds of meds" at the situation, including ivermectin, an anti-parasitic medicine that public health agencies, including the Federal Drug Administration, don't suggest for treating COVID-19.

The podcaster described coming home Saturday and feeling "very weary" and having a headache. After testing positive the next morning, he said he "immediately threw the kitchen sink at it, all kinds of meds -- monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-pac, prednisone, everything." Now, he says, "I feel great. I really only had one bad day. Sunday sucked."

The FDA said in March that it hasn't approved the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19 and warned that large doses of the drug are "dangerous and can cause serious harm." Ivermectin blocks some viruses from infecting cells, therefore preventing the virus from spreading. It's usually used to treat parasitic infections like lice and strongyloides.

The FDA has also advised against human use of ivermectin made for animals like cows and horses because the doses differ and could contain ingredients not meant for humans.

Rogan hasn't publicly shared if he's been vaccinated, but he's faced backlash for suggesting young, healthy people don't need a COVID-19 vaccine. His comments drew criticism and a response from a White House official and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who insisted that young people should get vaccinated. In fact, many young and healthy people have reported extreme COVID-19 symptoms as well as long-lasting impacts on their health as they recover from the virus.

In response to the uproar over his comments earlier this year, Rogan said, "I'm not a doctor, I'm a fucking moron. I'm not a respected source of information, even for me. But I at least try to be honest about what I'm saying."

Rogan is no stranger to landing in hot water over his COVID-19-related remarks. He's previously questioned the use of masks and promoted the use of hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 remedy on his show and has regularly brought on guests to discuss the use of vitamin D in helping to ease COVID-19 symptoms.

