Hail to the pooch. The Delaware Humane Association and and Pumpkin Pet Insurance will host a virtual party for dogs, which the groups have dubbed an "indoguration," to welcome German Shepherd Major Biden to the White House. President-elect Joe Biden and wife, Jill, have two German Shepherds, Champ and Major. Major is drawing more attention because he was adopted from the Delaware Humane Association shelter in 2018, and is being called the first shelter dog in the White House.

DHA & Pumpkin Pet Insurance invite you & your pup to the world's largest virtual party for dogs in honor of Major Biden's Indoguration! Zoom in host of TODAY show's Jill Martin and Sir Darius Brown on 1/17 at 3pm EST

All donations support DHA directly!

The group is asking for a $10 minimum donation to attend the virtual event on Jan. 17. The online party will be hosted by Jill Martin of the Today Show.

In an Instagram post from 2020, the ASPCA dubbed Major Biden a "very good boy," and wrote, "We're thrilled the Bidens' dog Major will be the first shelter dog ever to call the White House his home."

Major may be the first presidential pet officially adopted from an animal shelter, but as CNN notes, he's not the first rescue pet in the White House. President Lyndon B. Johnson's family and President Bill Clinton's family were among the presidential families who had rescue pets. Johnson's daughter, Luci, found their mixed-breed dog, Yuki, abandoned at a gas station.