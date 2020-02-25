CNET también está disponible en español.

Jif really wants you to stop pronouncing GIF like its peanut butter

The company is teaming up with Giphy to launch limited edition peanut butter jars with GIF printed across the front to drive the point home.

Jif vs GIF

Only one of these pronunciations is correct, Jif says. 

 Jif

There's perhaps no one who wants to put the debate over how to pronounce GIF to rest more than peanut butter maker Jif. At least, that's the message the company is putting across by teaming up with search engine Giphy in an attempt to settle, once and for all, how to correctly say the name of the looping videos shared widely across the internet. 

To drive the point home, Jif on Tuesday said it's releasing a limited run of peanut butter jars labeled "GIF," which sell for around $10 on Amazon. The aim is to drill the fact that GIF is pronounced with a hard G sound, rather than a soft one like the peanut butter. 

"With a tongue-in-cheek label, these collectibles can help Jif fans spread the news (get it?) that Jif -- with a 'soft G' -- should be all about the peanut butter," the companies said in a release. "If you've ever called a .GIF a Jif, we forgive you."

The debate over how to pronounce GIF has been ongoing since GIFs emerged in the late 80s. Even the Obama administration took a stance in 2013, declaring GIF was in fact pronounced with a hard G.

Giphy also created a suite of Jif vs. GIF .gif files to illustrate the debate. 

Maybe this campaign will finally make the correct pronunciation stick. (That was bad. I'll see myself out.)

