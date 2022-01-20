Jewelry deal: Buy one JTV item and one 25% off

JTV

Are you looking for a good bargain on simple jewelry that comes in a variety of gemstone shapes and compositions? Then check out , where you can buy one item and get 25% off on the other. While this deal doesn't appear to have an end date, I wouldn't wait until the last minute to get something you like because it might sell out.

One of the things I like about JTV is that they have costume jewelry, "semi-fine" jewelry and fine jewelry. Basically, you can get the fun stuff, but there are also gemstone options like diamonds, sapphire and quartz. I have a pair of earrings and a ring that are both beautiful to look at and comfortable to wear, so I'd say grabbing something would be worth it if you understand jewelry. Even if you're not sure what you want, you can still take advantage of this BOGO discount to give this brand a try for less.