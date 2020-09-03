Jeopardy's new season will include Ken Jennings

Getty Images

Jeopardy legend Ken Jennings will join the next season of the show, set to premiere Sept. 14, the show's account tweeted Thursday.

"#Jeopardy37 starts September 14 with some exciting changes! Mic check, one, two. Can you hear us, @KenJennings?" the tweet reads.

Jennings will present entire categories to contestants, according to a video accompanying the tweet. He first competed on Jeopardy in 2004, ultimately breaking American game show records by winning 74 games and $2.52 million. Jennings was officially crowned the greatest Jeopardy player of all time in January.

For those wondering if this means no more Alex Trebek, fear not, as he assured he'll continue to host. Trebek revealed last year he'd been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.