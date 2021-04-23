LeVar Burton was unforgettable as Geordi La Forge in Star Trek: The Next Generation. He helped foster a love of literacy in a generation of children as the host of Reading Rainbow. Now, he's going to host Jeopardy -- for a few days, at least. Burton this week joined the roster of guest stars filling the shoes of the late Alex Trebek as the show searches for a permanent host.
The entire 37th season has been hosted by guests, including Jeopardy's greatest player of all time, Ken Jennings and Jeopardy executive producer Mike Richards, as well as Katie Couric, Dr. Oz and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
This week, the show announced its final round of hosts. Here's who is hosting Jeopardy for the rest of the season, and when you can watch them:
April 19 - 30, 2021
Anderson Cooper
May 3 - 14, 2021
Bill Whitaker
May 17 - 28, 2021
Buzzy Cohen
May 31 - June 11, 2021
Mayim Bialik
June 14 - 25, 2021
Savannah Guthrie
June 28 - July 9, 2021
Dr. Sanjay Gupta
July 12 - 16, 2021
George Stephanopoulos
July 19 - 23, 2021
Robin Roberts
July 26 - 30, 2021
LeVar Burton
August 2 - 6, 2021
David Faber
August 9 - 13, 2021
Joe Buck
The final round of guest hosts includes Good Morning America host Robin Roberts; former Celebrity Jeopardy champ David Faber; political commentator George Stephanopoulos and sportscaster Joe Buck.
Burton has been transparent about how much he wants the role, telling USA Today's The Mothership podcast he feels "as strongly about my rightness for this as I did about Kunta and Geordi. And I'm that invested in getting the job."
He's not alone, either. In early April, his name trended on social media platforms as fans voiced their support for the idea, as did fellow celebrities including Dick Van Dyke and Stephen Colbert.
"I think LeVar Burton should host Jeopardy as Geordi La Forge. And the buzzers should be phasers." Colbert wrote. "And Data should be the judge."
Burton may have a lot of support, but Jeopardy has made it clear it hasn't yet selected a permanent replacement for beloved late host Alex Trebek. "Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host," Executive Producer Mike Richards told USA Today. "We look forward to sharing the rest of the season with our viewers."
Sony Pictures didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.