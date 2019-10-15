Jennifer Aniston joins Instagram with Friends reunion shot that briefly crashes profile

She'll be there for you -- if you're on Instagram, that is. Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a photo featuring herself posing with all her castmates from Friends. And the return of Rachel Green was so popular that for a while, some users couldn't even access her profile.

"And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too," Aniston wrote along with the photo, which showed the actress with former co-stars Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc. Her Instagram bio simply reads, "My friends call me Jen."

Aniston's page was available Tuesday afternoon, but some users had problems accessing it in the morning, Instagram acknowledged in an email.

"We are aware that some people were having issues following Jen's profile," a representative wrote. "We are thrilled to have this 'Friend' as part of the Instagram community! As of now, people should be able to access and follow her profile with no problems."

As of Tuesday evening, Aniston's lone Instagram post had a whopping 6.3 million likes, and in just 10 hours, she had acquired 4.3 million followers.