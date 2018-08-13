Jeff Goldblum characters get pieced together in jigsaw collection

Champion Production/George Morton

You can put the bigger picture together for three of Jeff Goldblum's most iconic characters in a set of new jigsaw puzzles.

Champion Production/Maria Catello Solbas

The four Champion Production jigsaw puzzles depict Dr. Ian Malcolm from Jurassic Park (in jungle explorer AND open-shirt versions), Grandmaster from Thor Ragnarok and Seth Brundle/Brundlefly from The Fly.

The images are based on the work of artists George Morton and Maria Catello Solbas, The Nerdist notes, and are the first offerings from the UK-based company.

All four are around 8 by 11 inches, and come with a free print of the artwork, the site reports. Open-shirt Malcolm and Grandmaster coming in portrait format, while jungle explorer Malcolm and Brundlefly are landscape images.

Champion Production/George Morton

Each jigsaw puzzle costs £9 ($12/AU$16), but shipping will bring that up to £31 in the UK and £33 ($42/AU$58) to the US or Australia. Each puzzle is printed in the company's studio, so it asks customers to allow five to seven days for production.

Champion Production/Maria Catello Solbas

"We are just huge Jeff Goldblum fans here," the company said in a statement. "I think in recent times we've had such a behind the scenes look at him, his style and life and it's just made us love him more. We'd give anything to grab a drink with him and just hug him."

Goldblum didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other recent open-shirt Jurassic Park scene celebrations include a huge statue erected in London and and a Funko Pop figure.

In July, the actor's own 12-part documentary series -- with the working title The Curiosity of Jeff Goldblum -- was greenlit by National Geographic.