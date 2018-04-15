What does Jeff Bezos do when he's not running a multibillion dollar empire or walking his robot dog? The same thing the rest of do. Admire The Rock.

As unfathomable as it is that the guy who founded and runs Amazon would have any free time ever, let alone two consecutive hours, Bezos took his kids to see "Rampage," the latest movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"Still working on my smolder," he said in reference to The Rock's previous leading role in "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." Oh, and by the way, did you know that Bezos is yolked?

I love Dwayne Johnson @TheRock. Still working on my smolder https://t.co/8GmuZIyFwK pic.twitter.com/WyckQV6rrY — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) April 16, 2018

Haha brother the love and admiration is mutual. Mahalo to you and the kids for seeing RAMPAGE. Drinks and dinner on me one day soon please.

And kindly walk into your next shareholder’s mtg with that bad ass smolder 🤨👊🏾 https://t.co/M0OYiQjha3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 16, 2018

Based loosely on the eponymous video games, "Rampage" was released on April 4. It's since made around $150 million at the global box office, thanks in large part to success in China, according to Box Office Mojo. Reaction from critics has been mixed -- but who needs critical acclaim when Jeff Bezos has your back?