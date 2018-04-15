CNET también está disponible en español.

Jeff Bezos shows he's just like us by publicly admiring The Rock

Critics are mixed on "Rampage," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's latest action flick, but if Jeff Bezos is a fan, then does that really matter?

What does Jeff Bezos do when he's not running a multibillion dollar empire or walking his robot dog? The same thing the rest of do. Admire The Rock.

As unfathomable as it is that the guy who founded and runs Amazon would have any free time ever, let alone two consecutive hours, Bezos took his kids to see "Rampage," the latest movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. 

"Still working on my smolder," he said in reference to The Rock's previous leading role in "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." Oh, and by the way, did you know that Bezos is yolked?

Based loosely on the eponymous video games, "Rampage" was released on April 4. It's since made around $150 million at the global box office, thanks in large part to success in China, according to Box Office Mojo. Reaction from critics has been mixed -- but who needs critical acclaim when Jeff Bezos has your back?

