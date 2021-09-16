Jeff Bezos congratulates Elon Musk and SpaceX on Inspiration4 launch

Getty

Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos congratulated Elon Musk and SpaceX on the company's latest launch via Twitter.

"Congratulations to @ElonMusk and the @SpaceX team on their successful Inspiration4 launch last night. Another step towards a future where space is accessible to all of us," Bezos said in a tweet Thursday.

On Wednesday, SpaceX launched its Inspiration4 mission, which carried four civilians into low Earth orbit without any professional astronauts aboard. They'll be in space in a Crew Dragon capsule for three days before returning home.

It's not all sweetness and light between Bezos and Musk. Last month, Blue Origin sued NASA following the selection of SpaceX's Starship for the Artemis moon mission.