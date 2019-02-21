Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft successfully lands on asteroid Ryugu

JAXA

Japan's Space Agency (JAXA) has been in a cosmic car chase with the spinning top asteroid, Ryugu, since June 2018 -- and now, it's fired the first shot.

JAXA's Hayabusa2 spacecraft successfully landed on the potentially-hazardous asteroid Ryugu just before 3 p.m. PT on Feb. 22 to a spattering of applause and high-fives.

"We did it! We made it!" said Seiichiro Watanabe on the livestream, project scientist with Hayabusa2, moments after touchdown.

Hayabusa2 was designed to land on the rocky asteroid and collect a sample from its surface within just a matter of minutes. To do so, Hayabusa2 descends into position just above the surface and fires a tantalum bullet at the asteroid at around 650 miles per hour to kick up dust and debris. The team had previously simulated this process on Earth and crossed their fingers that all would go well 180 million miles away, too.

Hayabusa2's landing site on the asteroid was close to the equator, just east of Brabo crater, which gets its name from a Dutch story "Brabo and the giant". Ryugu itself was named after a dragon's palace in a popular Japanese folk tale and shares many names with fairy tales of old.

Before the final touchdown, Brian May, rock legend, astronomer and Queen guitarist, appeared on the stream before Hayabusa was ready to touch down. May was also present when NASA's New Horizons zipped past the most distant world we've yet explored.

"Now I'm hugely happy to be, in a sense, part of the Hayabusa family because I've been able to process some images from Ryugu and this has been a thrill -- and it's a labour of love for me," the rockstar said.

At 3:08 p.m. PT, JAXA confirmed that Hayabusa 2 had successfully begun to rise from the surface of Ryugu.

[TD1-L08E1] 2/22 at 8:42 JST. The following has been confirmed at Gate 5:

・Projectile was command to fire.

・Normal sequence.

・Spacecraft state is normal.

Based on this, we determined touchdown was successful! A detailed analysis will now be done. — HAYABUSA2@JAXA (@haya2e_jaxa) February 22, 2019

"The results [are] exactly as we planned, there was some deviation from the simulation graph, but the results are such that everything went according to plan and that's impressive," Junichiro Kawaguchi, Hayabusa2 project manager, said shortly after the touchdown.

The sample collection process only takes a matter of seconds and a "sample horn" collects the pieces of rock that flow out of the bullet wound. The maneuver was successful, according to JAXA's data, but what was collected?

"Of course, we don't know if the sample is collected," Kawaguchi continued, "we have to wait and see."

Unfortunately, there are no detectors or sensors on board to tell us exactly what Hayabusa2 picked up -- that will have to wait until the plucky little spacecraft returns to Earth.

Notably, Hayabusa2 is fitted with more than one bullet -- it's actually a three-chambered space-gun! That gives Hayabusa2 another two chances to kick up more debris from Ryugu and potentially grab even more samples. Ryugu is expected to return to Earth in 2020.

NASA's own asteroid sample-retrieval mission, OSIRIS-REx, is currently in orbit around another potentially hazardous asteroid known as Bennu. It is expected to return to Earth with a sample from that asteroid in 2023 and NASA will share those results with its Japanese counterparts.

