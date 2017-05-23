James Bond actor Roger Moore dies at 89

Getty Images

Roger Moore -- the actor who portrayed James Bond in seven films between 1973 and 1985 -- has died at 89, according to a post on the actor's Twitter account.

"It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer," his children said in a statement posted to the Tweet. "Thank you Pops for being you, and for being so very special to so many people."

Moore is best known as the man who replaced Sean Connery as 007, taking the famed secret-agent franchise in a more humorous direction that amped up on camp. Becoming a UNICEF goodwill ambassador in 1991, he advocated for children's causes. He was knighted in 2003.