Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley: Main event live updates, results

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The main event is here! Even at this late stage I have no idea what happens here. My gut feeling is Jake Paul and his team know how to pick the right level of opponent to make Paul look good, but Woodley hits hard. He's no Ben Askren, that's for sure. If the old Tyron Woodley comes out we could have a real fight on our hands.

I guess this is the moment when we find out exactly what Jake Paul is made of. Can't wait for this.

Tyron Woodley walks out to a huge pop. Amazing mix of cheers and boos. Is he the crowd favourite here? Possibly. Not even a Cleveland Cavs shirt can give Paul a hometown crowd reaction.

Paul also comes out with LED trunks which is just... ridiculous. Or ridiculously awesome? I can't really tell. either way this is wild. The production values on this are extremely impressive.

Round 1

And we're off. Woodley swings wild to open. Is now trying to walk Paul down right now, but the size difference is noticeable. Paul is trying to lead with the jab and is doing so effectively. Woodley seems a little frozen and struggling with the range. Paul on the other hand is getting comfy in there.

Our score: 10-9 Paul

Round 2

Paul lands with a big right to open, but Woodley is trying to cut him off. Paul is not having it. Low activity round so far and Woodley is biting too hard on the feints. Not much happening here and Woodley is down another round.

Our score: 10-9 Paul

Round 3

Already a better round for Woodley but Paul comes back. Woodley is trying to get inside and gets countered for it. Paul is looking good so far, this could be a long night for Woodley.

Our score: 10-9 Paul

Round 4

Paul's punches looking a little less discipled now. Tyron seems like he can get inside better now and is landing the better shots.

Man, Woodley lands a big shot and Paul is rocked. He almost goes down and desperately tries to recover. He makes it out of the round but man... Now we have a fight!

Our score: 10-9 Woodley

Round 5

Paul looks very tired now and this could be a big problem because Woodley is just getting started. This could be an interesting final three rounds. Woodley should be pressing but he's slowing down here. Still, this is Woodley's round.

Our score: 10-9 Woodley

Round 6

Paul seems to have regained a bit of steam here, landing shots on Woodley and getting his combinations going. Woodley has slowed down and seems to be chasing a one shot kill. This is anyone's round to steal, but in the end it looks like Paul took it.

Our score: 10-9 Paul

Round 7

Woodley's corner is urgent. It appears they know they need a KO at this point. He comes out more aggressive but it doesn't take much to put him back in his shell. But Paul's punches are sloppy and surely Woodley could counter here.



Paul looks tired but Woodley simply isn't doing enough here.

Our score: 10-9 Woodley

Round 8

Final round and surely Woodley needs a stoppage here. He comes out with some tight offence and lands some shorts, but it's not enough. Paul can easily cruise to a victory here. Woodley is pot-shotting now when he really needs something definitive.



In the end he wins the round on my scorecard, but he has almost certainly lost the fight.