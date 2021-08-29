Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley: Live updates, results

Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor

Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Tommy Fury is the brother of current heavyweight king Tyson Fury. He's a lot younger, bizarrely a lot more handsome and he's currently unbeaten with six wins. Anthony Taylor's record isn't quite as inspiring with seven wins and five losses... in MMA. Also this fight was changed from a six round contest to a four round fight at the last minute.

Let's see how this one plays out. Many are saying Fury is next for Jake Paul is he gets past Tyron Woodley and he's a dramatic, overwhelming favourite for this one.

Round 1

Man, the height and size difference here is pretty intense. Fury looks like he's getting quite the layup here.



Fury is leading with a sharp jab and quickly lands heavy to the body. Taylor walked into a sharp uppercut and is slowly starting to get lit up here. The uppercut seems like a good shot for Fury and Taylor is swinging wild.



Our score: 10-9 Fury



Round 2

Well the predicted round 1 KO didn't happen.

Fury is landing with sharp punches, but the old MMA style overhand right is there for Taylor, who is getting outworked here. He's running out steam and energy. He survives the 2nd round, but hard to imagine him surviving this fight.



Our score: 10-9 Fury

Round 3

Taylor is spirited here, and comes out aggressive. He slips early, but it's not ruled a knockdown. Fury is going hard to the body here, which is smart because he's struggling to find the head. This is probably Taylor's best round but he's still getting pieced up here.



Our score: 10-9 Fury

Round 4

Well, maybe this will go the distance!



If Fury doesn't get the knockout here, or at the very least a knockdown, it's not a good look for him. He lands a few big shots, but Taylor clinches and survives.



Taylor makes it to the bell as the crowd boos.



Our score: 10-9 Fury

Fury wins by decision 40-36 on all scorecards