Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley: Live updates, results

And we're live... The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley event is happening! Will Tyron Woodley upset the YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul, or will Paul continue his upward march in the fight game?
We're following along live here. Stay tuned to find out.
Our prediction? Jake Paul's handlers are experts at picking just the right level of opponent for Paul to obliterate. Is Woodley a step up in competition? Sure. But he's still an undersized fighter making his boxing debut. He's also 40 and on the receiving end of a four fight losing skid. I love Woodley, but this could be a tough night for him.
Here's all the fights on the main card...
- Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley
- Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado
- Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Cusumano
- Ivan Baranchyk vs. Montana Love
- Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor
Let's get started!
Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor
<meta itemprop="datePublished" content="2021-08-29T23:45:00+00:00" />
Tommy Fury is the brother of current heavyweight king Tyson Fury. He's a lot younger, bizarrely a lot more handsome and he's currently unbeaten with six wins. Anthony Taylor's record isn't quite as inspiring with seven wins and five losses... in MMA. Also this fight was changed from a six round contest to a four round fight at the last minute.
Let's see how this one plays out. Many are saying Fury is next for Jake Paul is he gets past Tyron Woodley and he's a dramatic, overwhelming favourite for this one.
Round 1
Man, the height and size difference here is pretty intense. Fury looks like he's getting quite the layup here.
Fury is leading with a sharp jab and quickly lands heavy to the body. Taylor walked into a sharp uppercut and is slowly starting to get lit up here. The uppercut seems like a good shot for Fury and Taylor is swinging wild.
Our score: 10-9 Fury
Round 2
Well the predicted round 1 KO didn't happen.
Fury is landing with sharp punches, but the old MMA style overhand right is there for Taylor, who is getting outworked here. He's running out steam and energy. He survives the 2nd round, but hard to imagine him surviving this fight.
Our score: 10-9 Fury
Round 3
Taylor is spirited here, and comes out aggressive. He slips early, but it's not ruled a knockdown. Fury is going hard to the body here, which is smart because he's struggling to find the head. This is probably Taylor's best round but he's still getting pieced up here.
Our score: 10-9 Fury
Round 4
Well, maybe this will go the distance!
If Fury doesn't get the knockout here, or at the very least a knockdown, it's not a good look for him. He lands a few big shots, but Taylor clinches and survives.
Taylor makes it to the bell as the crowd boos.
Our score: 10-9 Fury
Fury wins by decision 40-36 on all scorecards
Ivan Baranchyk vs. Montana Love
<meta itemprop="datePublished" content="2021-08-30T00:50:00+00:00" />
This should be a good one. A well matched fight between two up-and-comers. Baranchyk is ranked the fourth best active light-welterweight in the world by The Ring, Love is still undefeated. This should be a high level scrap.
Round 1
Baranchyk is the aggressor early feinting Love to the ropes with jabs, but Love lands with a straight down the pipe. Love started to loosen up in the second half of the round with slick defence and sharp shots. Baranchyk landed heavy in the last 30 seconds.
Tough one to call.
Our score: 10-9 Love