Cops reportedly arrest member of group behind Jack Dorsey's Twitter account hacking

The alleged member of The Chuckling Squad is a minor, Motherboard noted.

A person linked to the hacking of Jack Dorsey's Twitter account has seemingly been busted.

 Prakash Singh/AFP via Getty Images

Authorities reportedly arrested an alleged member of the hacking group that compromised Twitter CEO's Jack Dorsey's personal account back in August. The person linked to The Chuckling Squad group was taken into custody two weeks ago, according to Motherboard.

The report cites one of the group's leaders, but doesn't name the person who was arrested because they're a minor.

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story will be updated shortly.