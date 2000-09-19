Jabil Circuit hits 4Q targets, sees strong growth ahead

Jabil Circuit met analysts' estimates in its fourth quarter Tuesday, earning $47 million, or 24 cents a share, on sales of $1.1 billion.
First Call Corp. consensus predicted the contract electronics firm would earn 24 cents a share in the quarter.
Jabil (NYSE: JBL) shares closed up $2 to $61 ahead of the earnings report.
The $1.1 billion in sales marks a 77 percent improvement from the year-ago quarter when it pocketed $27.2 million, or 14 cents a share, on sales of $602.3 million.
"We are pleased to report record fourth quarter and fiscal 2000 results," said newly appointed CEO Tim Main in a prepared release. "These results were made possible through the dedication of our employees who continue to deliver world-class results in a high-growth environment. We applaud their efforts."
For the fiscal year, Jabil earned $150.8 million, or 80 cents a share, on sales of $3.6 billion. In fiscal 1999, Jabil earned $95.4 million, or 55 cents a share, on sales of $2.2 billion.
Company officials also said it expects 50 percent sales growth in fiscal 2001 as well as a 50 percent jump in operating income.
"The overall business fundamentals are robust," Main said. "We are well positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities with a comprehensive set of services, a strong global footprint and great employees around the world."
Last quarter, Jabil met the Street estimate when it earned $38.2 million, or 21 cents a share, on sales of $965.8 million.
Jabil shares hit a 52-week high of 68 in August after slipping to a low of 22 11/16 in October. It also split 2-for-1 back in March.
Assuming Jabil delivers the sales and earnings growth expected of it this quarter, you can bet it will receive a lot more attention from analysts and fund managers in the coming year.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.