It's the end of the line for Westworld

If you want to watch a bunch of robots and humans interacting, you've got a great option this weekend. The final episode of the new season of Westworld arrives on Sunday, June 24 at HBO's streaming services. The series was renewed for a third season quickly after the season two premiere.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Just in time for Netflix's new season of Glow on June 29, Shout Factory is streaming the original Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling on Twitch on June 29 beginning at 6 p.m. Pacific. But wait, there's more. The Fox show Lucifer is headed to Netflix after Fox canceled it. This marks the first time Netflix has licensed a DC Comics property.

