It's the end of the line for Westworld

This weekend, it all comes to a head in the second season finale. But there's plenty more to stream other than William's twisted adventures.

Ed Harris

At this point, the man in black could probably stub his toe and think it was a part of Ford's game.  

 HBO

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

If you want to watch a bunch of robots and humans interacting, you've got a great option this weekend. The final episode of the new season of Westworld arrives on Sunday, June 24 at HBO's streaming services. The series was renewed for a third season quickly after the season two premiere

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Just in time for Netflix's new season of Glow on June 29, Shout Factory is streaming the original Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling on Twitch on June 29 beginning at 6 p.m. Pacific. But wait, there's more. The Fox show Lucifer is headed to Netflix after Fox canceled it. This marks the first time Netflix has licensed a DC Comics property. 

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

Fun you, Ford.

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Now Playing: Watch this: What's new to stream for June 2018
2:12

