Italian politicians reportedly push Huawei 5G ban after Pompeo warning

Politicians in Italy want Huawei banned from supplying equipment for the country's 5G rollout, a report said Friday.

Lega party lawmakers intend to call on the country's parliament to block the Chinese company (which already supplies Italian telecoms) using its "golden powers" of industrial veto, according to Reuters, which cited Il Messaggero newspaper.

It follows Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's Thursday warning said the US won't partner with countries that adopt Huawei's tech due to the security risks it represents -- the company has long been accused of sharing information with the Chinese government.

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei denied those accusations and expressed his hope that the company could bring its equipment to the US in CBS This Morning interviews this week.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.