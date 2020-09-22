Orbit is getting more crowded all the time as space junk piles up around our planet. NASA announced Tuesday that the International Space Station needed to perform a last-minute avoidance maneuver to steer clear of an "unknown piece of space debris expected to pass within several kilometers."
Mission Control in Houston scheduled the move for 2:19 p.m. PT using the Russian Progress resupply spacecraft docked to the ISS to help nudge the station out of harm's way.
"Out of an abundance of caution, the Expedition 63 crew will relocate to their Soyuz spacecraft until the debris has passed by the station," NASA said in a statement.
The maneuver burn went off smoothly, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine reported. "The astronauts are coming out of safe haven," he tweeted.
The closest approach for the space junk is expected to happen at 3:21 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
NASA flight controllers are tracking the debris. There are a lot of different types of space junk, ranging from used rocket parts to tiny pieces of paint that have fallen off spacecraft. The ISS is built to withstand impacts from very small objects, but larger ones are given a wide berth. NASA estimates the station must perform avoidance maneuvers about once a year on average.
"The ISS is the most heavily shielded spacecraft ever flown," the space agency said in a FAQ on orbital debris. The ISS move is a rare occurrence, but it could become more common as space junk continues to multiply.
Discuss: ISS performs avoidance maneuver over 'unknown piece of space debris'
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.