iPhone 11 Pro brings Freddy back in remake of Nightmare On Elm Street

Néstor Colombo

Talk about a recurring nightmare.

Roy Wagner, director of photography for the 1987 movie A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, re-created a chase scene from the movie using an iPhone 11 Pro in partnership with Moai Films, VideoVillage.Pro and Global Village.

In a 16-minute video featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the production, Wagner noted that the scene, originally with Patricia Arquette, took about a week to shoot in 1986. This time around they shot it in a day. The video also includes a side-by-side comparison of the original scene and the newly shot scene.

Wagner noted shooting with an iPhone was quite different for someone used to lugging around heavy cameras.

"It makes you more at one with the camera," he said.