iOS 11.3 Beta finally has iCloud Messaging and AirPlay 2 (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 116)

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 116
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES AND LINKS TO THE ARTICLES IN THE SHOW:
iOS 11.3 NEWS:
iOS 11.3 Will Allow iPhone Users to View Battery Health and Disable Apple's Power Management This Spring
Everything New in iOS 11.3: iCloud Messages, Animoji, Health Records, AirPlay 2 and More
APPLE HOMEPOD NEWS:
HomePod arrives February 9, available to order this Friday
HomePod's Multi-Room Audio and Stereo Features Will Not Be Available at Launch
HomePod Disables Calendar, Messages, Notes, and Reminder Features When Owner Isn't Home, But Apple Music Account Remains Accessible
Apple Releases iTunes 12.7.3 With Support for HomePod
AppleCare+ for HomePod Will Cost $39
Tim Cook's visit to Shopify all about augmented reality, as Apple CEO praises 'profound' emerging technology
iPAD RUMORS:
Apple Is Working on 2018 iPad Redesign With Facial Recognition
iOS 11.3 Firmware Subtly Hints at iPad With Face ID
iPHONE X NEWS:
If iPhone X demand is less than expected, analyst expects it to be 'end of life' when replacements ship
Apple's Rumored 6.1-Inch iPhone Said to Be 18:9 With 2,160×1,080 Resolution and Ultra-Slim Bezels
6.1-inch LCD iPhone Rumored to Ditch 3D Touch, Dual-Lens Camera
APPLE BOOKS NEWS:
Apple's Getting Back Into the E-Books Fight Against Amazon
APPLE TV NEWS:
Damien Chazelle Drama Scores Straight-to-Series Order at Apple
Apple Expands California Self-Driving Test Fleet to 27 Cars
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.
