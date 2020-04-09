Introducing Tech for Good: Stories of people using technology to make a better world

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, technology has shown us just how connected we all are -- for better (all of those video chat apps and services keeping us connected to loved ones) and perhaps for worse (like the maps that show just how far the disease is spreading).

In this new package of stories, CNET is examining Tech for Good -- highlighting the growing diversity of the technology ecosystem, and the people who are creating products to improve our lives and our communities, even amid the pandemic. This series will include stories from the individuals and companies that are using technology to make a difference in society in ways both small and large, from a service that helps reduce food waste using an app, to a special straw responsible for the eradication of Guinea worm disease in Africa.

You can find the stories and videos in the Tech for Good series below. Check back over the coming weeks as more stories are added.

And also check out CNET's Tech Enabled series, which chronicles the role technology plays in helping make the world more accessible to more people every day.