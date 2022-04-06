Stephen Shankland/CNET

War in Ukraine

Intel has ratcheted up its response to Russia's war in Ukraine, suspending operations in the country altogether, the chipmaker said Tuesday. The move affects 1,200 employees in the country.

On March 3, Intel suspended shipments of its products, most notably processors, to its customers in Russia and Belarus. The full suspension of business this week came shortly after evidence has emerged that the Russian military committed war crimes against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv that Russians occupied for weeks before retreating late last week.

"Intel continues to join the global community in condemning Russia's war against Ukraine and calling for a swift return to peace," Intel said in its Tuesday statement.

Russia's war on its neighbor has dramatically changed the global business landscape. Many nations have imposed economic sanctions and companies have cut off business in the country.