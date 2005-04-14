Intel looks to the future--and the past

April 14, 2005

After Intel offers bounty for magazine containing announcement of Moore's Law, librarians are beset by thieves, security problems.

April 14, 2005

Chipmaker unveils Tanggula, a laptop initiative designed with Chinese college students in mind.

April 13, 2005

Eat this chip, says Intel's outgoing chief executive. It will be good for you.

April 12, 2005

Partnership will focus on key concern about RFID--what to do with all the information that the systems are expected to generate.

April 12, 2005

Attention senior engineers! That old magazine in your desk drawer could be worth a bundle.

April 11, 2005

News comes on heels of reports that AMD will debut dual-core Opteron for servers and workstations on April 21.

related coverage



April 13, 2005

Spansion was growing like crazy last summer, but the times have changed for the newly spun-off division, analysts say.