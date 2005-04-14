CNET también está disponible en español.

Intel looks to the future--and the past

The chipmaker has its eyes on new areas for growth, from China to the medical industry. It also has a fondness for a 40-year-old law.

The chipmaker has its eyes on new areas for growth, from China to the medical industry. It also has a fondness for a 40-year-old law.

Librarians fuming over Intel magazine bounty

After Intel offers bounty for magazine containing announcement of Moore's Law, librarians are beset by thieves, security problems.
April 14, 2005

Intel targets notebook users in China

Chipmaker unveils Tanggula, a laptop initiative designed with Chinese college students in mind.
April 14, 2005

Health care's the ticket, Craig Barrett says

Eat this chip, says Intel's outgoing chief executive. It will be good for you.
April 13, 2005

Oracle, Intel partner on radio ID technology

Partnership will focus on key concern about RFID--what to do with all the information that the systems are expected to generate.
April 12, 2005

Intel offers $10,000 for Moore's Law magazine

Attention senior engineers! That old magazine in your desk drawer could be worth a bundle.
Photos: Moore and his law
April 12, 2005

Dual cores from Intel due this month

News comes on heels of reports that AMD will debut dual-core Opteron for servers and workstations on April 21.
April 11, 2005

AMD's flash unit--not an easy sell?

Spansion was growing like crazy last summer, but the times have changed for the newly spun-off division, analysts say.
April 13, 2005
