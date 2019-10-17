An Instant Pot with a sous vide function (yes, really!) is more than 50% off

Sur La Table

What's the best way to gear up for the impending winter hibernation? A fanciful new multicooker at a rock bottom price, of course. This 8-quart Instant Pot Aura is currently marked down well over 50% at Sur La Table during its warehouse sale, going on now.

In addition to its famous pressure cooker, slow cooker and warming functions, this model sports a sous vide function for perfectly cooked pork tenderloin, chicken and healthy salmon steaks. The same or similar models retail for as much as $150, but the Instant Pot Aura is currently just $60 during the limited-time sale.

This and a whole lot and more -- including a very solid 10-piece stainless steel cookware set -- are on deep discount at Sur La Table's warehouse sale, on now through Monday, Oct. 21. See some of our top picks below or head to Sur La Table to check out the full list of sale items.

Read more: 12 Instant Pot Whole30 recipes you'll want to make again and again | Exclusive: All-Clad cookware up to 70% off

CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Sur La Table We all know and love the Instant Pot multicooker (this model even has a sous-vide function) for easy weeknight meals like fall-off-the-bone short ribs, flavorful soups and much more. The 8-quart Aura is the brand's largest model, perfect if you like entertaining (hello, Super Bowl) to house hot queso, chili, mashed potatoes or hot wings.

Sur La Table This 10-piece cookware set has an aluminum core between two layers of stainless steel for even heating and cooking. Included is a 1.5-quart saucepan with lid, 3-quart saucepan with lid, 6-quart stockpot with lid, 10-lid skillet and 12-inch skillet.

Sur La Table Looking for ways to handle those stage-five clingers in your life? This nonstick pan might be your solution. Greenpan's 12-inch pure ceramic skillet with lid is likely to make an appearance on your stovetop each and every day.

Sur La Table Rustic and sophisticated at once, this glazed stoneware dinnerware set includes four complete settings including dinner plates, salad plates and bowls.

Sur La Table Just because college is over doesn't mean you don't deserve hot, pressed paninis. This Breville sandwich press is aces for grilled cheese or even a rustic quesadilla and is $20 cheaper than you'll find it anywhere else on the net.