Best Buy

First things first: If you're in the market for a pressure cooker, you should know that the world-famous, widely loved Instant Pot LUX60 V3 6-quart is still on sale for $49. That's a great deal considering that it normally sells for $100. However, there's an even better deal today, assuming you're willing to go off-brand.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the Insignia 6-quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker for just $29.99, one of the lowest prices I've ever seen for any cooker of this size. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

I haven't used this model, but from what I can tell, it's all but identical to the aforementioned Instant Pot (one of which I do own). It offers 10 preset modes for things like rice, meat, soup and even cake. It features a delayed-start option, an automatic keep-warm function and a dishwasher-safe non-stick pot.

Sounds good on paper, right? Here's the most telling detail: The Insignia cooker has a 4.7-star average rating from over 1,600 Best Buy customers -- and a whopping 98% of them would recommend this product to a friend.

If you're still undecided, here's everything you need to know about which Instant Pot model to buy. And if you're not convinced this is a must-have kitchen appliance (trust me, it is), here are five reasons you need an Instant Pot -- and some great recipes to get you started.

Thirty bucks! If nothing else, grab it as a gift to get way ahead of your holiday shopping.

Bonus deal: The Fall (of the Price) of the Planet of the Apes

You've heard of the MCU, of course. But long before that, there was the ACU: The Apes Cinematic Universe. First came the five movies of the 70s, then the 2001 reboot and finally the more recent re-reboot trilogy.

Words can't adequately express how much I dislike movies about giant apes, sentient apes, vengeful apes, men raised by apes and so on. But I'm not here to judge; I'm here to share deals: For a limited time, Amazon has 50 Years of the Planet of the Apes: 9-Movie Collection for $34.99. Regular price: $99.99.

That's a lot of apes for your money: just $3.89 per film. They're all provided on Blu-ray and digital, and the reboot trilogy is also provided in 4K Ultra HD. This deal has already proven quite popular, as Amazon shows that shipping will take 1-3 weeks.

And, hey, maybe the originals were super-cheesy, but if not for them, we'd be without one of the all-time greatest Simpsons scenes.

Now playing: Watch this: 8 essential Instant Pot tips

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.