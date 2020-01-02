Instagram filters can be fun to fool around with. But this week, Zelda Williams, daughter of the late, great comedian Robin Williams, gave one a whirl ... and ended up with an almost unbelievable matchup.

This specific filter, called "Which Disney Character Are You?" is pretty self-explanatory. Set it to run over a live video of yourself, and it will choose a classic animated character for you. When Williams tried it, it passed over such iconic faces as Olaf, Nemo, Simba, Elsa and others before finally landing on the very character her father voiced in the 1992 animated movie Aladdin: The Genie.

A surprised-looking Williams, who laughs aloud when the match is made, posted the video along with the heading "Welp..." and tweeted out the video with the simple caption, "Y'all..."

Her six-second video has so far been viewed more than 1.9 million times and has earned more than 138,900 likes.

Robin Williams was acclaimed for his stand-up comedy and his starring role on Mork & Mindy, as well as in such movies as Aladdin, Good Morning Vietnam, Dead Poets Society, Good Will Hunting and many more. He died by suicide in 2014 when Zelda, now an actress herself, was 25.

Fans of both Williamses loved the Instagram connection, with some seeing it as a sign from her late father. "As it should be," wrote one Twitter user.

"Dad's saying hi," wrote another.

As it should be pic.twitter.com/IUEutJTblh — Mightykeef [Thunder Gaming] (@MightyKeef) December 31, 2019

Dad's saying hi — 🌸Wing Wolf🌸 (@GirlyWolfPup) December 31, 2019

That's awesome. Divine intervention for that for sure. — Crazy James (@CrazyJamesAB) December 30, 2019

You truly are your father's daughter. God bless his soul. — EyeBob (@Maxxor501) December 31, 2019