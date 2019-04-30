Instagram at Facebook’s F8 developer conference shows off anti-bullying efforts

James Martin/CNET

Instagram wants to combat bullying.

To do so, Instagram is looking into various features to address the issue, said Instagram's Adam Mosseri at Facebook's annual developer conference F8, Tuesday.

"Some of these may never see the light of day," Mosseri said, mentioning what he called early ideas for features, noting that they aren't set in stone just yet.

These tools include comment filters, and having Instagram nudge you if you're typing something that seems aggressive. There might also be an away mode where you could opt out of Instagram for a bit incase you're going through a "sensitive moment" like a breakup or changing high schools.