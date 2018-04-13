Incredibles 2 trailer gives Elastigirl the superhero spotlight

Disney's Incredibles 2 is making Elastigirl go solo.

The Pixar movie's new trailer debuted Friday showing the mom take on a solo, "vigilante"-esque job in hopes to "change people's perception about superheroes," giving her access to crazy gadgets and leaving her husband to stay home and take care of the kids.

This story will be updated.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sampling of the stories you'll find in CNET's newsstand edition.