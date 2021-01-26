Incredible new deepfake recasts Luke Skywalker in Star Wars

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Marvel actor Sebastian Stan, who will be reprising his role as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in an upcoming Disney Plus series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, has previously expressed interest in playing a younger version of Star Wars character Luke Skywalker (originally played by Mark Hamill).

And now thanks to a talented Star Wars fan, we can get a better idea of what that might actually look like. In the deepfake video posted on Monday by YouTuber Shamook, Sebastian Stan replaces Hamill as Luke Skywalker in iconic scenes such as the Han Solo rescue from Jabba and the climactic lightsaber duel at the end of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Deepfakes are fake videos that convincingly show people appearing to be doing or saying things they never did. This Star Wars video was created using DeepFaceLabs.

"Ever since Disney acquired Lucasfilm, fans have speculated about who could play Luke in a project set between the original and sequel trilogies," Shamook wrote. "A popular choice is Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Sebastian Stan, due to his uncanny resemblance to a young Mark Hamill."

The deepfake footage is so seamless that it's easy to think of Stan stepping into the role of Luke Skywalker for any future Lucasfilm movies or streaming Disney Plus TV shows.

