In time for Mother's Day, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 ties its all-time low: $250 (save $150)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is a straight-up Apple Watch 6 challenger, with features like trip detection, blood-oxygen measuring and an electrocardiogram -- all tailored to Android users (but compatible with iOS, albeit in a limited way).

A premium watch usually fetches a premium price. But for a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon and Best Buy have the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm for $250. Want the 45mm model? It's just $30 more.

This wearable debuted for $400 last September to widespread acclaim. CNET's Vanessa Hand Orellana, in her Galaxy Watch 3 review, summed it up thusly:

"Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 has a lot working in its favor. It's one of the best-looking smartwatches out there, with a physical rotating bezel and bright, circular AMOLED display. It also brings new health and fitness tools such as a running coach, better sleep tracking than earlier models, blood oxygen monitoring and an electrocardiogram."

Battery life was a bit disappointing, however, at least on the smaller version -- one more reason to consider spending the extra $30. As for it being uncomfortable to sleep with, of course it was; the same is true of all fitness bands and smartwatches. (I've never been a believer in this method of sleep tracking, nor in the overall value of it. Discussion for another day.)

Anyway, this is $150 off the list price of a premium smartwatch and a tie for the lowest price on record. Definitely something to consider if you need a stylish, versatile gift for Mom.

