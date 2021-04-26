Oscars 2021 full list of winners Johnson & Johnson vaccine Mortal Kombat review Anthony Hopkins honors Chadwick Boseman in Oscars speech Questlove's gold Crocs Stimulus check updates
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

In time for Mother's Day, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 ties its all-time low: $250 (save $150)

That's for the 41mm model. You can get the larger version for just $30 more.

galaxy-watch-3-ecg-electrocardiograma

Show your Mom you love her with the heart-helping Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

 Juan Garzon/CNET

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is a straight-up Apple Watch 6 challenger, with features like trip detection, blood-oxygen measuring and an electrocardiogram -- all tailored to Android users (but compatible with iOS, albeit in a limited way).

A premium watch usually fetches a premium price. But for a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon and Best Buy have the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm for $250. Want the 45mm model? It's just $30 more.

See it at Amazon
See it at Best Buy

This wearable debuted for $400 last September to widespread acclaim. CNET's Vanessa Hand Orellana, in her Galaxy Watch 3 review, summed it up thusly:

"Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 has a lot working in its favor. It's one of the best-looking smartwatches out there, with a physical rotating bezel and bright, circular AMOLED display. It also brings new health and fitness tools such as a running coach, better sleep tracking than earlier models, blood oxygen monitoring and an electrocardiogram."

Battery life was a bit disappointing, however, at least on the smaller version -- one more reason to consider spending the extra $30. As for it being uncomfortable to sleep with, of course it was; the same is true of all fitness bands and smartwatches. (I've never been a believer in this method of sleep tracking, nor in the overall value of it. Discussion for another day.)

Anyway, this is $150 off the list price of a premium smartwatch and a tie for the lowest price on record. Definitely something to consider if you need a stylish, versatile gift for Mom.

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy Watch 3 stands out from the rest
12:54

