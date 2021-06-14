In time for Father's Day, here are the 10 cheesiest dad jokes

Getty Images

Whether or not it's an accurate characterization, dads aren't exactly renowned for their sense of humor. There's a reason a cringeworthy attempt at being funny so often gets tagged as a "dad joke." Now UK online greeting card site Thortful is sharing its list of the 10 cheesiest dad jokes, and some are real groaners.

The list is undeniably British, both in general wording and topics. (Do the British still have "local blacksmiths"? Do Americans know what the Swiss flag looks like?) There's also the fact that Joke No. 7 mentions the "Hokey COKEY," referring to the wedding-reception dance Americans know as the "Hokey Pokey." But as Father's Day approaches, dads of many nations will recognize the universally corny attempts at laughter.

Here are the site's top 10 dad jokes, according to Thortful:

1. I went for an interview. They said, "Can you perform under pressure?" I said, "I'm not sure about that but I can have a good crack at Bohemian Rhapsody."

2. What's the best part about living in Switzerland? I don't know, but the flag is a big plus.

3. Why can't Elsa be trusted to hold a balloon? Because she'll "Let it Go"!

4. My girlfriend said, "You act like a detective too much. I want to split up."

5. I've got a pen that can write underwater. It can write other words too but underwater is one of my faves.

6. My pet mouse Elvis died last night. He was caught in a trap.

7. I used to be addicted to the Hokey Cokey, but I managed to turn myself around.

8. Just quit my job at the helium factory. I won't be spoken to in that tone!

9. The other day I bought a thesaurus, but when I got home and opened it, all the pages were blank… I can't find the words to describe how angry I am.

10. Just adopted a dog from the local blacksmith, soon as I got him home, he made a bolt for the door.

This is the second year the site has compiled the dad joke list, which it creates by asking site visitors to submit their "cheesiest dad one-liners" and then vote for their favorite. The full list is online. And dad jokers everywhere might relate to Joke No. 17, which reads: "A pun is not completely matured until it is full groan."