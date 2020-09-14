Ikea making affordable gaming furniture with Asus Republic of Gamers

Dave Rushen/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Ikea on Monday revealed that it's partnered with Asus' Republic of Gamers to make a new range of affordable gaming furniture and accessories. The line will consist of about 30 products, but the Swedish company doesn't specify what they'll be.

They'll launch in China in February, and in other markets next October.

Republic of Gamers, or ROG, designs hardware and gear for gamers. "With years of experience delivering innovative gaming solutions to gamers, ROG has a strong understanding of the gaming community," Kris Huang, general manager of Asus' gaming gear and accessories arm, said in a release.