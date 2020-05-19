IFA 2020 will go ahead as an in-person event in Berlin

Emmanuele Contini/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Europe's largest annual electronics show IFA will go ahead as a physical event in Berlin this September, in spite of the coronavirus outbreak.

During a livestream on Tuesday, IFA Executive Director Jens Heithecker said that the Berlin authorities have limited the number of participants allowed to events to 5,000, but the event will allow a maximum of just 1,000 attendees per day and will not be open to the public. The event, which is usually spread over the course of a week, will be shortened to just three days.

"We have only one priority -- health and safety must come first," said Heithecker. But, he added, brands and manufacturers need a global stage to launch new products ahead of Black Friday and the holiday season for the good of the global economy.

Heithecker announced Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon as the first of this year's keynote speakers. Press conferences will be held at a central location rather than spread around different company booths, and only 800 journalists from around the world will be allowed to attend.

This story is developing, please check back for more...