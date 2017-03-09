Your iPhone 50 could have atomic storage (The 3:59, Ep. 192)

IBM and Stan Olszewski/SOSKIphoto

The dawn of atomic-storage computing is upon us. Well, sort of.

IBM researchers managed to squeeze a bit of data into a single holmium atom, providing a hint at a future of supertiny storage for massive reams of data. Still, these researchers warn that commercializing this kind of technology could be decades away.

Also on the show, we discuss the CIA's response to WikiLeaks' disclosure of alleged CIA hacking tools. We also talk about some of the new camera tech coming to phones that's designed to spark interest from Instagram and Snapchat lovers, such as making it easier to take group selfies, or so-called "groufies" (or "wefies").

