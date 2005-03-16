IBM oils wheels for SuSE Linux

IBM will provide technical resources to independent software vendors that want to certify their applications to run on Novell's SuSE Linux and IBM hardware. Big Blue said on Wednesday that it will have trained personnel and equipment at its "innovation centers" to help application companies test their software. The arrangement will cover nine of the 25 centers worldwide, said Todd Chase, director of IBM Innovation Centers.

Last year, IBM launched a similar initiative for application companies in Europe to certify their software for Red Hat Linux on IBM hardware. IBM partners can register for the SuSE Linux program online. SuSE Linux, which is owned by Novell, and Red Hat Linux are the two most widely used distributions of the open-source operating system.