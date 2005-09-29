IBM adds consulting partners

IBM added two Web services start-ups as partners to a consulting program focused on service-oriented architectures, a modular and flexible system design.

Web services management software company Actional and DataPower, which sells hardware for securing and speeding up XML network traffic, are part of the IBM SOA Management Practice partner program. IBM is seeking to create a network of specialized vendors to supplement IBM products in consulting engagements dealing with Web services and service-oriented architectures. Existing partners in the SOA Management Practice program are Web services management companies AmberPoint and SOA Software.