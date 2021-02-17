Hush, little lamb. You can own The Silence of the Lambs in 4K for $8

Orion Pictures

Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins faced off against one another in the Silence of the Lambs 30 years ago this week. Celebrating the anniversary of the seminal film, Fandango Now is having a lamb of a sale. Right now you can get . That's the same price that the movie sells for over at Amazon Prime, but on Prime it's just in HD -- this one is in 4K. You can get the movie in 4K at Apple iTunes, but it's $15 there.

I'm assuming that because it's a true modern classic, you've already seen The Silence of the Lambs and if you don't already own it you want to add it to your collection of Awesome Things. If you haven't seen it, then all I can say is that you've missed countless Simpsons gags. It's not too late -- grab a copy of The Silence of the Lambs and find out why Jonathan Demme's masterpiece won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay -- one of only a handful of movies ever to earn all of those awards.

If you're a completist, you might also want to own both films -- The Silence of the Lambs and Hannibal. Fandango Now is offering the . Alas, this pair is just in HD.

