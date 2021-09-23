Hulu October 2021: Everything new coming this month

Welcome to October! Let's get right to it.

This month you can catch Dopesick, starring Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson, Kaitlyn Dever, Will Poulter and Peter Sarsgaard (whew). Dopesick examines how one company triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history. The series takes viewers to the epicenter of America's struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Big Pharma, to a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the Drug Enforcement Administration. Truly harrowing stuff. Watch Dopesick from Oct 13. Check out the trailer below:

Without further ado, the full list:

Oct. 1

Big Sky: season 2 premiere

Cake: season 5 premiere

Grey's Anatomy: season 18 premiere

Station 19: season 5 premiere

The Bachelorette: complete season 13

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Air Force One (1997)

Ali (2001)

Blippi's Spooky Spells Halloween (2021)

Boxcar Bertha (1972)

Cedar Rapids (2009)

Chasing Papi (2003)

Class (1983)

Clifford (1994)

Clockstoppers (2002)

Code 46 (2004)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Date Night (2010)

Dead of Winter (1987)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Dr. No (1962)

Edge of the World (2021)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave (2000)

Flatliners (1990)

From Russia With Love (1964)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

The Holiday (2006)

House of Games (1987)

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

Hunt for the Skinwalker (2018)

Intersection (1994)

Licence to Kill (1989)

Light It Up (1999)

Lost in Space (1998)

The Love Guru (2008)

Mad Max (1980)

Madhouse (2004)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Maze (2017)

Mean Creek (2004)

Meet the Spartans (2008)

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

The Offence (1973)

Peeples (2013)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

Queen of the Damned (2002)

Racing With the Moon (1984)

The Recruit (2003)

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Road Trip (2000)

Rushmore (1999)

The Saint (1997)

Signs (2002)

Sleeping With the Enemy (1991)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Snatch (2000)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Species: The Awakening (2007)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Still (2018)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Sweet Land (2006)

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Theater of Blood (1973)

Tooth Fairy (2010)

Total Recall (2012)

The Untouchables (1987)

Victor Frankenstein (2015)

Vigilante Force (1976)

The Village (2004)

The Vow (2012)

Waitress (2007)

What About Bob? (1991)

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

Within (2016)

Wolves at the Door (2016)

Wrong Turn 2 (2007)

Oct. 3

Saturday Night Live: Season 47 Premiere

Finding Your Feet (2018)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (2016)

Oct. 4

America's Funniest Home Videos: season 32 premiere

Maggie's Plan (2015)

The Program (1993)

Unfaithful (2002)

Oct. 6

Castle: complete series

Oct. 7

Baker's Dozen: complete season 1

Oct. 8

Jacinta (2021)

Cannabis Evolution (2019)

Oct. 9

Shark Tank: season 13 premiere

Oct. 10

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)

Rogue Hostage (2021)

Oct. 11

Gunda (2020)

Madonna and the Breakfast Club (2019)

Oct. 12

Champaign, ILL: complete season 1

The Loneliest Whale (2021)

Oct. 13

Dopesick: series premiere

CHiPS (2017)

Oct. 14

Real Housewives of Orange County: complete season 15

Censor (2021)

Out of Death (2020)

Oct. 15

America's Book of Secrets: complete season 2

Beyond Oak Island: complete season 1

Beyond Scared Straight: complete seasons 4, 5, 6

Hoarders: complete season 3

Little Women: Atlanta: complete seasons 1, 2

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam: complete season 10

Marrying Millions: complete season 2

Nightwatch: complete season 1

Seven Year Switch: complete season 3

Swamp People: complete seasons 1, 2

A Murder to Remember (2020)

Cheer Camp Killer (2020)

Miss India America (2015)

Sleepwalker (2017)

Oct. 18

Dream Horse (2020)

Oct. 20

The Bachelorette: season 18 premiere

Queens: series premiere

Oct. 21

The Next Thing You Eat: complete season 1

The Evil Next Door (2021)

Oct. 22

Gaia (2020)

Oct. 23

The Marksman (2021)

Silent Night (2021)

Oct. 25

Come Away (2020)

Oct. 26

Maybe Next Year (2020)

Oct. 27

For Madmen Only (2021)

Oct. 28

First Date (2021)

Oct. 30

Catfish: The TV Show: complete season 8D

Oct. 31

Spirit Untamed (2021)