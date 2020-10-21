An early welcome to November! It's just two more months until the end of whatever this year is. To help you pass the time, Hulu is here with fresh content, along with comforting holiday classics.

If the holidays aren't your cup of tea, Hulu's got Bourne movies, as well as multiple Expendables movies because apparently there was more than one.

I'm looking forward to the Hulu documentary I am Greta, which tells the story of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg. It follows her rise to prominence and her incredible impact as her skolstrejk för klimatet inspired school strikes for climate around the world. Incredible stuff. Check out the trailer below:

Here's the full list:

Nov. 1

Ayesha's Home Kitchen: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

Best Baker in America: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Season 1

Flip or Flop Fort Worth: Complete Season 1

Giada's Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1 - 4

Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 - 5

Holiday Gingerbread Showdown: Complete Season 1

Kids Halloween Baking Championship: Special

Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular: Special

Malaysia Kitchen: Special

Rick & Morty: Complete Season 4

Skins: Complete Series

Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Seasons 1 - 3

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge: Complete Season 1

12 Rounds (2009)

3 Ninjas (1992)

A Christmas Solo (2017)

A Nanny For Christmas (2010)

A View to a Kill (1985)

Alien Nation (1988)

Antwone Fisher (2002)

Article 99 (1992)

Beerfest (2006)

Big Daddy (1999)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Breathless (1983)

Bringing Down The House (2003)

Broadcast News (1987)

Children Of The Corn (2009)

Christmas In Compton (2012)

Christmas In Vermont (2016)

Christmas on Holly Lane (2018)

The Christmas Tale (2005)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Dead Presidents (1995)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

The Dog Who Saved Christmas (2009)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Firewalker (1986)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Foxfire (1996)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

The Horse Whisperer (1998)

Hud (1963)

I Heart Huckabees (2003)

I Spy (2002)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Jumping The Broom (2011)

The Kingdom Of Heaven (2005)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Knocked Up (2007)

The Last Waltz (1978)

License to Kill (1989)

Little Giants (1994)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Lord Of War (2005)

Lost In Space (1998)

Love Hurts (1990)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Maverick (1994)

Moonraker (1979)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

The Net (1995)

Next Day Air (2009)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

Once Upon A Time At Christmas (2017)

Pacific Heights (1990)

Paws P.I. (2018)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2009)

Platoon (1986)

The Prestige (2006)

Ronin (1998)

School Dance (2014)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street (2007)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Universal Soldier (1992)

W. (2008)

Wanted (2008)

The Waterboy (1998)

Wetlands (2019)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Wild Things (1998)

Working Girl (198)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Nov. 3

The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 12

General Commander (2019)

The Assault (2019)

Nov. 4

Blue Story (2020)

Nov. 5

Braking for Whales (2020)

Nov. 6

Killing Eve: Complete Season 3

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 10

Nov. 9

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 1

Power: Complete Season 6

The Nice Guys (2016)

Nov. 10

A Teacher: Limited Series

Vik the Viking (2020)

Nov. 11

Eater's Guide to the World: Complete Season 1

The Girl Next Door (2005)

Tonight You're Mine (2012)

Nov. 12

Chicago Fire: Season 9 Premiere

Chicago Med: Season 6 Premiere

Chicago P.D.: Season 8 Premiere

Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)

Nov. 13

I Am Greta: Film Premiere

Grey's Anatomy: Season 17 Premiere

Law & Order: SVU: Season 22 Premiere

Station 19: Season 4 Premiere

Sputnik (2020)

Nov. 14

The Dictator (2012)

Nov. 15

12 Pups of Christmas (2019)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

A Nice Girl Like You (2020)

Cartel Land (2015)

Christmas Crush (2019)

Nov. 16

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss (2018)

Nov. 17

Soul Surfer (2011)

Nov. 18

No Man's Land: Complete Season 1

Big Sky: Series Premiere

Body Cam (2020)

McQueen (2018)

Nov. 19

For Life: Season 2 Premiere

Amulet (2020)

Nov. 20

Animaniacs: Complete Season 1

Run: Film Premiere

A Million Little Things: Season 3 Premiere

Tesla (2020)

Nov. 21

Burden of Truth: Complete Season 3

Nov. 24

Black Narcissus: Series Premiere

My Hero Academia: Season 4, Episodes 77-88 (DUBBED)

Nov. 25

Happiest Season: Film Premiere

Nov. 26

Bombshell (2019)

Nov. 27

Centigrade (2020)

Nov. 29

The Big Ugly (2020)

Nov. 30

Absolute Power (1997)

Anywhere But Here (1999)

Bad Girls from Mars (1991)

The Bank Job (2008)

Because I Said So (2007)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Broken Lizard's Club Dread (2004)

Call Me (1988)

Casino Royale (2006)

The Cold Light Of Day (2012)

Company Business (1991)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Demolition Man (1993)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Extreme Justice (1993)

Fallen (1998)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

Jessabelle (2014)

Julia (1977)

Killers (2010)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

Notorious (2009)

The Omen (2006)

Outbreak (1995)

Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Religulous (2008)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Stanley & Iris (1990)

Tyler Perry'S Daddy'S Little Girls (2007)

Up in the Air (2009)

The Weight of Water (2002)

The Woods (2006)

You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)