Hulu gets NASA TV just in time for Apollo anniversary

NASA

NASA announced on Wednesday that it has partnered with Hulu for NASA X, a new TV series that "follows innovative new technologies and the NASA scientists, researchers and engineers who are putting them to work for us," just in time for the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11's landing on the moon.

The new program debuts July 19 and will require a Hulu subscription or a free trial if you're not already a member. Hulu will also be running documentaries as well as NASA 360, which will cover ways that NASA's tech has not only influenced space travel but consumer goods as well. You can also access NASA TV directly through NASA's own site.

Neither NASA nor Hulu responded to a request for comment, but we'll update you if we hear back from them.