Welcome to December!

We did it, gang. We got through this year. Hulu is proud of you and as a reward, it's giving us the Lord of the Rings trilogy, dropping on the first of December. You may have a marathon, as a little treat. Also dropping on the 1st of December is The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor (the worst Mummy film) and Eyes Wide Shut, the movie that gave us Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise: The Couple.

If you're into "new shows" the Hulu original pick this month is the first season of The Hardy Boys, coming on the 4th of December. If you're not across Hardy Boys lore, the story goes like this: Two brothers move to a little quiet town after a mysterious family tragedy. Their dad is an investigator and, assuming there's not much else going on in this quiet town, the boys decide to do some investigating of their own. Mysterious! Here's the trailer:

And here is the full list:

December 1

CMA Country Christmas: Special

Disney Holiday Singalong: Special

Lupin the 3rd Part 5: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed & Subbed)

30 Days of Night (2007)

50 First Dates (2004)

About Last Night (1986)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Cake (2006)

Charlotte's Web (1973)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Con Air (1997)

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman (2005)

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)

Dr. No (1962)

Dragonball: Evolution (2009)

Euphoria (2018)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Hemingway's Garden of Eden (2010)

Here On Earth (1999)

Hot Air (2019)

Into the Blue (2005)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Our Family Wedding (2009)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Shrink (2009)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Southside With You (2016)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Sunshine (2007)

The 6th Day (2000)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Client (1994)

The Color of Money (1986)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle (1992)

The Hulk (2003)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The January Man (1989)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

The November Man (2014)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Young Victoria (2009)

True Confessions (1981)

Two Weeks (2006)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

December 4

The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 1

Brassic: Complete Season 2

Deutschland 89: Complete Season 1

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 4 (Dubbed)

She Dies Tomorrow (2020)

December 5

Black Ops (2020)

God's Own Country (2017)

It Had To Be You (2015)

Mr. Jones (2020)

Waiting For The Barbarians (2020)

December 6

How To Fake A War (2019)

The Secret Garden (2020)

December 7

Valley Girl (2020)

December 8

Nurses: Series Premiere

The Fairy Princess and the Unicorn (2020)

December 10

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!

Out Stealing Horses (2019)

December 11

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 2

Rent-A-Pal (2020)

Spy Cat (2020)

December 12

Endless (2020)

December 15

Dirt Music (2019)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

December 16

Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye (2016)

December 18

The Hero (2017)

December 21

NOS4A2: Complete Season 2

December 22

You Cannot Kill David Arquette (2020)

December 23

Someone Marry Barry (2014)

The Little Hours (2017)

December 25

Soldiers of Fortune (2012)

December 26

Letterkenny: Complete Season 9

December 27

American Animals (2018)

December 28

Hope Gap (2020)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

December 31

Bayou Caviar (2018)

Supervized (2019)