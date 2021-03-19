Hulu April 2021: Every new movie and show coming this month

Welcome to April, and welcome once again to Gilead! Yes that's right, The Handmaid's Tale is back. It's been a long while since we've ventured to the terrifying land of the handmaids, and June (Elizabeth Moss) is busy fighting the powers that be. Good for her, I say -- and we can follow her along from Wednesday, April 28. Check out the trailer below:

Without further ado, here's the full list of everything new that's coming to Hulu this month:

April 1

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Complete Season 1

Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 18 & 19

Chopped: Complete Season 44

Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 1

Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 2

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 34 & 35

Doubling Down with the Derricos: Complete Season 1

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Complete Season 1

Guy's Grocery Games: Complete Season 22

Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 6

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 19

Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 1

Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1

UniKitty: Complete Season 3

Vegas Chef Prizefight: Complete Season 1

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 18

Higurashi: When They Cry: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (dubbed)

2012 (2009)

28 Days Later (2003)

A Hologram for the King (2016)

A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)

A Simple Plan (1998)

The Abyss (1989)

Before We Go (2015)

Bug (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chappaquiddick (2017)

Chato's Land (1972)

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)

Cohen and Tate (1989)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Devil's Double (2011)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Friends With Benefits (2011)

Garden State (2004)

The Gift (2000)

Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)

Guess Who (2005)

Hancock (2008)

The Hunting Party (1971)

In The Mix (2005)

Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)

Life Of Crime (2014)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

Mad Max (1980)

Madea Goes To Jail (Theatrical Feature) (2009)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

Monster's Ball (2001)

Motel Hell (1980)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Never Back Down (2008)

New in Town (2009)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

The Out-Of-Towners (1999)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

Platoon (1986)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Preacher's Wife (1996)

The Program (1993)

Ramona and Beezus (2009)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

Rio (2011)

The Sandlot (1993)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Shaft (2000)

Shrek 2 (2002)

The Skull (1965)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Sliver (1993)

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

The Upside (2017)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Virtuosity (1995)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

War (2007)

Warriors of Virtue (1997)

What About Bob? (1991)

Where the Heart Is (2000)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

April 2

WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Dollar Unicorn: Documentary Premiere

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Series Premiere

Manifest: Season 3 Premiere

The Moodys: Season 2 Finale

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 12

April 3

Hysterical: Series Premiere

Blair Witch (2016)

April 5

Girl (2020)

April 7

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (dubbed)

April 8

Home Economics: Series Premiere

April 9

Everything's Gonna Be Okay: Season 2 Premiere

Rebel: Series Premiere

The Standard (2020)

Stars Fell on Alabama (2021)

April 10

The Day I Became a God: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (dubbed)

Desierto (2015)

Knuckledust (2020)

April 12

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Spontaneous (2020)

April 15

Younger: Season 7 Premiere

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 10

April 16

Fly Like A Girl (2020)

Songbird (2020)

April 17

Modern Persuasion (2020)

Thelma (2017)

April 20

Sasquatch: Documentary Series Premiere

April 21

Cruel Summer: Series Premiere

April 22

Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World: Documentary Series Premiere

April 23

The Place of No Words (2020)

April 25

Wild Mountain Thyme (2021)

April 26

The Oscars Red Carpet Show: Special

The 93rd Oscars: Special

April 28

The Handmaid's Tale: Season 4 Premiere

Arrival (2016)

April 30

The Judge (2014)