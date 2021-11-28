Hulu: All the TV shows and movies coming in December 2021

Patrick McElhenney

What's coming to Hulu this month? A lot actually. You can count on a host of great old movies, like Armageddon, Con Air, The Princess Bride and The Raid 2. Those are all well worth a rewatch.

But in terms of new stuff? Perennial internet favorite It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is back for a [checks notes] 15th season.

Damn. 15 seasons? This is approaching The Simpsons territory.

Here's everything coming to Hulu this December.

December 1

Candified: Home For The Holidays: Season 1 (Hulu Original)

All Rise: Seasons 1 and 2

The A-Team (2010)

Above The Rim

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Addicted

Alex Cross

Alienator

All is Lost

Armageddon

Back To School

The Bank Job

Behind Enemy Lines

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Black Stallion Returns

Blow

Bull Durham

Chattahoochee

Cherry 2000

Con Air

The Crazies

Crazy Heart

Crimson Tide

Cujo (1983)

The Curse

Days Of Heaven

Dead Man Walking

The Dungeonmaster

Earth To Echo

Erik The Viking

Flightplan

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Friday The 13th (1980)

Her Smell

Hide And Seek

Hollow Man

Holy Man

Horton Hears A Who! (2008)

Hustlers

I Love You, Beth Cooper

Jagged Edge

King Kong

Love Field

Making Mr. Right

The Manchurian Candidate

My Best Friend's Wedding

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Twelve

Ocean's Thirteen

The Princess Bride

The Raid 2

Regarding Henry

Rio

Serendipity

Shanghai Noon

She's Out Of My League

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows

The Siege Of Firebase Gloria

Silverado

Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow

Soda Cracker

Some Kind Of Wonderful

Something's Gotta Give

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift

Stephen King's Thinner

Superbeast

Troll

The Warriors

Young Guns

Young Guns II

December 2

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 15 Premiere

Godfather of Harlem: Season 1

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Come Around: Special

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Season 2

Vice Versa: HIV: The Neglected Pandemic: Season 1

The East

December 3

Pen15: Season 2.5 (Hulu Original)

The New York Times Presents: To Live and Die in Alabama: New Episode

Annie Live!: Special

Trolls Holiday in Harmony: Special

We Need To Do Something

The World Of Kanako

December 6

Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 13

December 7

Michael Buble's Christmas in the City: Special

World War Z

December 8

People's Choice Awards: Special

December 9

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)

Bloods: Season 1

Creamerie: Complete Season 1

Swan Song

December 13

70th Miss Universe Competition: Special

Beach

December 14

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: European Vacation: Special

American Auto: Series Premiere

December 15

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Christmas Vacation

Grand Crew: Series Premiere

Rising Wolf

December 16

Dead Asleep (Hulu Original Documentary)

Cryptozoo

Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman

December 17

Mother/Android (Hulu Original Film)

The Nowhere Inn

December 23

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 1 (Hulu Original)

December 26