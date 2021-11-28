Hulu: All the TV shows and movies coming in December 2021

What's coming to Hulu this month? A lot actually. You can count on a host of great old movies, like Armageddon, Con Air, The Princess Bride and The Raid 2. Those are all well worth a rewatch.
But in terms of new stuff? Perennial internet favorite It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is back for a [checks notes] 15th season.
Damn. 15 seasons? This is approaching The Simpsons territory.
Here's everything coming to Hulu this December.
December 1
- Candified: Home For The Holidays: Season 1 (Hulu Original)
- All Rise: Seasons 1 and 2
- The A-Team (2010)
- Above The Rim
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Addicted
- Alex Cross
- Alienator
- All is Lost
- Armageddon
- Back To School
- The Bank Job
- Behind Enemy Lines
- The Black Stallion (1979)
- The Black Stallion Returns
- Blow
- Bull Durham
- Chattahoochee
- Cherry 2000
- Con Air
- The Crazies
- Crazy Heart
- Crimson Tide
- Cujo (1983)
- The Curse
- Days Of Heaven
- Dead Man Walking
- The Dungeonmaster
- Earth To Echo
- Erik The Viking
- Flightplan
- Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)
- Friday The 13th (1980)
- Her Smell
- Hide And Seek
- Hollow Man
- Holy Man
- Horton Hears A Who! (2008)
- Hustlers
- I Love You, Beth Cooper
- Jagged Edge
- King Kong
- Love Field
- Making Mr. Right
- The Manchurian Candidate
- My Best Friend's Wedding
- Ocean's Eleven
- Ocean's Twelve
- Ocean's Thirteen
- The Princess Bride
- The Raid 2
- Regarding Henry
- Rio
- Serendipity
- Shanghai Noon
- She's Out Of My League
- Sherlock Holmes (2009)
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows
- The Siege Of Firebase Gloria
- Silverado
- Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow
- Soda Cracker
- Some Kind Of Wonderful
- Something's Gotta Give
- Stephen King's Graveyard Shift
- Stephen King's Thinner
- Superbeast
- Troll
- The Warriors
- Young Guns
- Young Guns II
December 2
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 15 Premiere
- Godfather of Harlem: Season 1
- Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Come Around: Special
- Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Season 2
- Vice Versa: HIV: The Neglected Pandemic: Season 1
- The East
December 3
- Pen15: Season 2.5 (Hulu Original)
- The New York Times Presents: To Live and Die in Alabama: New Episode
- Annie Live!: Special
- Trolls Holiday in Harmony: Special
- We Need To Do Something
- The World Of Kanako
December 6
- Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 13
December 7
- Michael Buble's Christmas in the City: Special
- World War Z
December 8
- People's Choice Awards: Special
December 9
- Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)
- Bloods: Season 1
- Creamerie: Complete Season 1
- Swan Song
December 13
- 70th Miss Universe Competition: Special
- Beach
December 14
Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: European Vacation: Special
American Auto: Series Premiere
December 15
- Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Christmas Vacation
- Grand Crew: Series Premiere
- Rising Wolf
December 16
- Dead Asleep (Hulu Original Documentary)
- Cryptozoo
- Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman
December 17
- Mother/Android (Hulu Original Film)
- The Nowhere Inn
December 23
- Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 1 (Hulu Original)
December 26
- Letterkenny: Season 10 (Hulu Original)