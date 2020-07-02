How to Watch: Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo cabin reveal

Virgin Galactic will reveal the surroundings its SpaceShipTwo passengers will sit in as they skim space on July 28, when it shows the space plane's interior cabin design in a livestreamed event, it said on Thursday. It'll happen at 10 a.m. PT.

"We now look forward to revealing our spaceship cabin design, which is progressive, beautiful and functional," Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides said in a release. "We are particularly delighted that, under current restrictions, we have been able to create an experience that we will be able to share with the millions of people around the world who dream of travelling to space."

