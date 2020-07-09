CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Ready Player One sequel Meet the new Batwoman NASA astronaut captures view of comet Facebook civil rights audit Halo 3 on PC release date AMD Ryzen 3000XT series

How to watch the Virtual Tour de France

While the real-life event is delayed due to COVID-19, Zwift is offering a virtual equivalent this month.

virtual-tour-de-france-2.png

You can watch virtual races leading up to the Tour de France, which kicks off in August. 

 Zwift

While the Tour de France has been postponed until Aug. 29 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Zwift is offering a Virtual Tour de France to fill the void in the meantime. The virtual race is being held in partnership with race organizers, and is being broadcast in over 130 countries. 

The race began July 4 and runs through July 19. You can watch the action live here on Zwift's site. A full schedule is also available here.

The virtual races are divided into six stages, with men and women racing on the same stages and course at different times. Cyclists from dozens of men's and women's pro teams are participating, including Chris Froome, Marianne Vos and Anna Van der Breggen.