How to watch the Virtual Tour de France

Zwift

While the Tour de France has been postponed until Aug. 29 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Zwift is offering a Virtual Tour de France to fill the void in the meantime. The virtual race is being held in partnership with race organizers, and is being broadcast in over 130 countries.

The race began July 4 and runs through July 19. You can watch the action live here on Zwift's site. A full schedule is also available here.

The virtual races are divided into six stages, with men and women racing on the same stages and course at different times. Cyclists from dozens of men's and women's pro teams are participating, including Chris Froome, Marianne Vos and Anna Van der Breggen.