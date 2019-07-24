How to watch SpaceX hover test its Starship Starhopper

Elon Musk/SpaceX

Starship prototype. Hopper. Starhopper. Hoppy. Whatever you want to call it, the shiny vehicle in Boca Chica Village, Texas, is setting the pace for SpaceX's plans to visit the moon and eventually Mars. That's why its first hover test is so critical and so fascinating.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has been teasing the test, which aims to take the Starhopper over 65 feet (20 meters) off the ground, for over a week. The actual test has been pushed back several times, but it could still happen as early as Wednesday.

Musk hinted that SpaceX would make a livestream of the test available, but there are other ways to witness hopping history. Space aficionados have cameras trained on the Texas test site.

The Spadre.com Starship cam is a good one to check in on. This live feed shows the blunt-nosed Starship hopper from a distance, and should give a solid view of any hover activities.

Everyday Astronaut is another livestream source with a clear view of the launch area. Expect that feed to go live shortly before a hop.

A single Raptor engine mounted to the Starhopper will power the hover attempt. The hopper is not meant to travel into space, but rather as a test vehicle for take-offs and landings. It will also help put the new Raptor engine through its paces.

A test fire last week turned into an eye-catching fireball, but Musk tweeted the flames were caused by a post-test fuel leak and there was no serious damage to the stainless-steel hopper.

Musk has an ambitious timeline in mind for the development of Starship, saying the spacecraft could go to the moon as early 2021. SpaceX previously announced plans to send a group of artists around the moon on Starship in 2023.

Space plans are notorious for delays, and SpaceX isn't immune to that pattern. Long before Starship can launch into Earth orbit, to the moon or even all the way to Mars, it first needs to show it can successfully get off the ground using the new Raptor engine. We're watching.

